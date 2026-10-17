Man killed, woman injured in rollover crash in Sterling Heights; alcohol a suspected factor

Police say alcohol is a suspected factor in a rollover crash that killed a man and injured a woman in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Friday.

According to investigators, a 2018 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Hall Road, passing Delco Boulevard, when it entered a grassy median, struck a tree and rolled several times. The 41-year-old man, whom police believe was driving, and the 27-year-old woman were able to get out of the vehicle after the crash.

Officials said the man and woman, both from Sterling Heights, were taken to a hospital, where the man later died. As of Friday afternoon, the woman is in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to call Officer Archer with the Sterling Heights Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.