1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire on east side of Detroit

An individual is dead and a man was seriously injured after a house fire on the east side of Detroit Sunday afternoon, according to city officials.

The blaze at a home on the 12400 block of Maine Street was reported to emergency personnel shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Detroit Fire Department said the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

A resident of the home, identified by officials as a man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The city agency said the home collapsed during the incident and that the individual was found dead in the structure after crews extinguished the flames.

According to officials, the individual "appears" to be a man.

The agency has yet to disclose what caused the fire.