Head-on crash in Shiawassee County leaves man and woman dead, Michigan State Police say

A man and a woman are dead after a head-on collision involving two pickup trucks in Venice Township, Michigan, on Saturday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Durand Road, near Lennon Road, around 6:30 pm. Investigators say a 56-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Durand Road when the truck collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by a Flint, Michigan, man.

The woman, from Byron, Michigan, and the 37-year-old man were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

As of Sunday, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office, Venice Township Fire Department, Vernon Township Fire Department and Corunna Area Ambulance Service helped troopers at the scene.

Venice Township is around 20 miles west of Flint, Michigan.