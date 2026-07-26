Shelby Township man killed in crash at off-road vehicle park, sheriff's office says

An 80-year-old man is dead after a crash at an off-road vehicle park in Holly, Michigan, on Saturday.

Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the man, from Shelby Township, Michigan, was operating a 2022 Can-Am Outlander on a trail at Holly Oaks ORV Park.

According to officials, the man lost control of the vehicle while riding down a hill, causing it to overturn. He was thrown from the ORV during the crash.

The sheriff's office said the man died at the scene. According to investigators, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and they don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors.

Officials said the crash happened sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 2:16 p.m. and that they don't know how much time passed between the incident and when another individual at the park found the man.

As of Sunday morning, the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.