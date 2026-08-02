1 dead, 1 hospitalized after boat runs aground in Detroit River near Celeron Island

A boater is dead and another was hospitalized after a vessel ran aground in the Detroit River near Celeron Island early Sunday, according to police in Grosse Ile Township, Michigan.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call over a radio regarding the incident around 2:52 a.m. The federal agency then notified police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and a boat towing service, which each responded to the scene, officials said.

Emergency personnel found the 37-foot Rinker boat, which had run aground on shoals southeast of the island, according to police. It was around 80% out of the water when they arrived.

Investigators said a Brownstown Township, Michigan, resident who was aboard the boat died at the scene. The owner of the vessel, from Rockwood, Michigan, was taken to a hospital for treatment, though police have yet to disclose the severity of their injuries. No one else was on the watercraft.

Police added that the boat's home port is Humbug Marina in Gibraltar, Michigan and that it left the location around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said they're working to learn who was operating the vessel at the time of the incident and whether alcohol or any other contributing factors played a role.

Celeron Island is 68 acres of uninhabited forests and wetlands at the south end of the Detroit River, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.