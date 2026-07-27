Farmington Hills school board trustee under fire over controversial comments

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is condemning a Farmington Hills school board trustee's comments that many claim were aimed at U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed as anti-Arab racism.

Board Secretary Angie Smith made remarks last Friday at a campaign event for Congresswoman Haley Stevens during an interview with Michigan Chronicle journalist Sam Robinson. Smith said, "We need someone that can represent all of us. Not just one race but all races."

When Robinson asked what Smith meant by her remarks, she seemingly doubled down, saying, "You have to know how to work the room. Don't just come in here speaking Arabic. Don't come out with your Arabic music on. Represent everyone."

The comments have since gone viral online, with many, including Michigan CAIR executive director Dawud Walid, denouncing them.

In a statement, Walid said, "We condemn Smith's inaccurate and misguided comments, which have undertones of anti-Arab racism, and given the history of racist tropes deployed against African Americans in politics -- it is disgusting that Smith would replicate such.. For political purposes."

The comments came a week away from what is a tightly contested race between Stevens and El-Sayed. On Monday afternoon, CBS News Detroit spoke to some of Stevens's supporters, who said that any type of hateful speech is never right.

"I think it's very unfortunate that that's happening. I don't like to see the discourse. I believe we have to respect that we have opponents in this race and not attack one another," said Glenda Stainback, the chair of Democrats of South Oakland County.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Farmington Hills school board and to Angie Smith for comment and has not yet heard back. Both candidates participated in a debate on Monday.

We also reached out to both El-Sayed and Stevens's campaigns for comment, but we have not heard back from either.