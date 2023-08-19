Family of Oxford High School shooting victims react to Miller hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Moments after the Miller hearing for the Oxford High School shooter ended Friday, Buck Myre had a lot to say about what the families and the community needed for closure.

"The system isn't allowing us to hold the system accountable because the fact of the matter is that what we learned … there was some failures at that school," said Buck Myre, the father of Tate Myre.

Myre said the idea of the shooter getting life behind bars wasn't enough to start the healing process for his family and the community.

Myre said the shooter is only one party that needs to be held responsible for the senseless tragedy that occurred on November 30, 2021, where Tate Myre, Justin Schilling, Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin were shot and killed, and seven others were injured.

"I don't understand how we can have a kid that is at the top of the mountain - it can't get any higher - in crisis, and he's wanting to get busted and sent to the counselor's office. It was in his journals. Did everybody see it? He wanted to get busted. It happened two days in a row, and he walked out of the counselor's office," Myre said.

The fourth and final day of the Miller hearing concluded on Friday with expert testimony and the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether or not the shooter can be sentenced to life in prison as a minor.

After so much emotional testimony and shocking evidence, Myre says the Oxford Community School District could have and should have done more to prevent this tragedy.

Some of the victim's families have filed a civil lawsuit against the district attempting to hold it accountable. So far, the state courts have ruled school employees are protected by government immunity, however, it is possible that the case could be headed to federal court.