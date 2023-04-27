Attorney Ven Johnson discusses decision to drop civil suit against parents of Oxford high shooter
(CBS DETROIT) - The parents of the teen who shot and killed four people and injured seven others at Oxford High School in November 2021 have been dropped from a civil suit brought by the victims and their families.
Ven Johnson, whose law firm brought the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley and Oxford Community Schools says this allows for a quicker appeal against a decision made earlier this year which ruled Oxford Community Schools and employees are protected by governmental immunity.
Johnson joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to explain the decision.
