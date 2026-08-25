Faith leaders, Democrats denounce hateful rhetoric targeting Michigan communities

Faith leaders, elected officials and community members gathered in Dearborn Tuesday morning to deliver a message of unity following a series of incidents that have raised concerns across Metro Detroit.

The event, titled "Hate Has No Home in Michigan," was held at Christ Episcopal Church and Mother of the Savior Church. Organizers said the gathering was intended to bring together people of different faiths and backgrounds while reaffirming the values of inclusion and respect.

The event comes nearly a week after anti-Muslim protesters gathered outside a Dearborn City Council meeting and Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were found in nearby communities.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud highlighted the city's diverse makeup, describing it as a community where people of different backgrounds live and work alongside one another.

"This is a city that has been home to so many immigrant communities, oftentimes a first stop. A city that's home to over 30 churches and more than a dozen mosques, where your neighbors grow to be family," Hammoud said.

Throughout the event, speakers emphasized the importance of standing with neighbors regardless of faith, race or cultural background. Christian, Muslim and Jewish faith leaders addressed the crowd, stressing that acts of hate and intimidation do not reflect the values of the broader community.

Several speakers also discussed the role of community engagement in responding to incidents of hate, encouraging residents to continue building relationships across cultural and religious lines.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed pointed to Dearborn's history as a symbol of people from different backgrounds working together.

"They don't realize this is also the place where the assembly line was built, where people came together despite differences to build a thing together. That is the best metaphor for people coming together to build anything together," El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed also emphasized the importance of resolving disagreements through civic engagement and democratic processes.

The gathering featured remarks from local faith leaders, state lawmakers and community advocates, all of whom echoed a similar theme: Michigan's diversity is one of its strengths.

Organizers said the goal of the event was not only to condemn hate, but also to reinforce a sense of community and belonging for residents across Metro Detroit.

Leaders said they hope the gathering serves as a reminder that recent incidents do not define Dearborn or Michigan, pointing instead to the region's long history of diversity, cooperation and mutual respect.