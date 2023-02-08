Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria risk

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner because of possible bacterial contamination.

The cleaners were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com elsewhere, between December 2022 and January 2023. The manufacturer is recalling an additional 56,000 units sold in Canada.

The cleaners could be contaminated with Pseudomonas bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer. Pseudomonas,which are present in soil and water, pose a threat to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or who use external medical devices, according to the CPSC.

No infections have been reported in connection with the recall, the CPSC said. Colgate-Palmolive is recalling the cleaners "because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products," the company said in a statement.

Colgate-Palmolive

Buyers are asked to stop using the product and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a replacement or refund. Instructions for requesting a refund can be found at fabulosorecall.com.

The affected products and UPC codes are as follows:

Lavender Scent UPC # Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ) 035000995025 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530325 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000530585 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000531223 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ 035000531230 Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON 035110043074



Refreshing Lemon Scent

Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ) 035000995018 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ 035000974716 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000470416 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000973542 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000969873



Passion of Fruits Scent

Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ 035000530981 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530301 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000530608 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000458162



Spring Fresh Scent

Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530998



Ocean Scent

Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON 035110043739

The company noted that only some scents and formulations are being recalled, with Fabuloso Antibacterial products not affected.