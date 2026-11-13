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Explosion erupts at vacant home in Warren, cause under investigation

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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An explosion erupted Thursday night at a vacant home in Warren, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Warren Fire Department said it was called at about 11 p.m. to an explosion in the 14900 block of Hendricks Avenue. This location is east of Groesbeck Highway.

The home is vacant and there were no injuries to area residents or firefighters, the department said. The explosion resulted in a large debris field, with some damage to nearby homes. 

Fire investigators will return to the scene on Friday to determine the cause of the explosion.

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