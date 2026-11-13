Explosion erupts at vacant home in Warren, cause under investigation

An explosion erupted Thursday night at a vacant home in Warren, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Warren Fire Department said it was called at about 11 p.m. to an explosion in the 14900 block of Hendricks Avenue. This location is east of Groesbeck Highway.

The home is vacant and there were no injuries to area residents or firefighters, the department said. The explosion resulted in a large debris field, with some damage to nearby homes.

Fire investigators will return to the scene on Friday to determine the cause of the explosion.