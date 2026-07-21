Ex-Michigan correction officer accused of opening cell door, allowing inmate to assault another officer

A Michigan Department of Corrections officer has been charged with allegedly opening a cell door and allowing an inmate to attack a fellow correction officer.

Court records show that Shelby Pennock, 44, was arraigned on July 14 on one count of assault of a prison employee. Pennock received a $500 bond, records show.

According to Michigan State Police, Pennock is no longer employed with the MDOC.

State police alleged that on March 28, 2026, Pennock was working at the Baraga Correctional Facility when she intentionally opened an inmate's cell door. Authorities say the inmate allegedly attacked another correction officer who was completing a separate task.

MSP says the inmate allegedly put the victim in a headlock and repeatedly struck them in the head and upper body. The inmate also assaulted Pennock. Both Pennock and the other correction officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The MDOC reported the incident to state police, which then conducted an investigation. The case was then submitted to the Baraga County Prosecutor's Office for review, resulting in the filing of an assault charge against Pennock. MSP says the inmate was charged with two felony counts of assault of a person, employee and prisoner - possess weapon.

Records show that Pennock is due back in court on Aug. 11 for a probable cause conference and on Aug. 25 for a preliminary examination.