Michigan projects advancing EV and battery technology to receive $9.5M

WASHINGTON (CBS DETROIT) - Representative Debbie Dingell announced that $9.5 million will go to Michigan projects advancing EV and battery technology.

Announced Thursday, the money from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be for three projects to advance research and development of electric vehicle batteries and charging systems, Dingell said.

The funding is to help lower the costs of EV batteries.

"Michigan put the world on wheels, and now we're driving the future of mobility. Electric vehicles are here, and we can't cede our global leadership to China or any other country," Dingell said. "I will continue to work in Congress to deliver federal investments in our domestic supply chains and manufacturing, research and development, innovation and technology, and the infrastructure necessary to support the transition to EVs."

According to Dingell, funding recipients are:

Ricardo Inc. in Van Buren Township: $4,999,817 for Innovative Integrated 3-in-1 Inverter/On Board Charger/Auxiliary DC Converter for Electrified Vehicle Applications

MAHLE Powertrain LLC in Plymouth: $3,499,162 for High Power, Ultra-Low Emissions HD H2 Engine

Regents of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor: $1,000,000 for Pultrusion of structural components made of lignin-based carbon fiber composites

Additional information about the awards and selected projects can be found online.