Oxford parents react to civil case against district being dismissed

Attorney Ven Johnson and a team of attorneys held a news conference at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel along with the families of some of the Oxford Schools shooting victims.

The news conference was in response to Oakland County Judge Mary Ellen Brennan's recent ruling that a civil case against the district cannot move forward because of government immunity.

Despite the recent ruling, the families in attendance said they will appeal the decision and continue their legal fight.

"I'm going to respond to this like we've taught our kids, and what I've always coached the boys up on, I'm going to fight I'm a junkyard dog," said Buck Myre, the father or Tate Myre.

Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin were shot and killed after Ethan Crumbley went on a shooting spree inside of Oxford High School in November 2021. Crumbley pled guilty to the charges in October.

"I feel like if I didn't show the strength and didn't fight, I'm a liar, I lied to every kid I coached, I lied to my kids, they're watching my every move, they're watching our every move," Buck Myre explained.

Buck Myre was talking about where he gets the strength to continue the legal fight while at the same time grieving the loss of his son, Tate.

"Faith in God and prayer, faith in humanity and righteousness," explained Jill Soave, the mother of Justin Shilling.

Soave said she often dreams of her son and his memories are uplifting and gives her the strength she needs. Despite the ruling, she still believes in the legal process.

"We are going to get through this, we are going to make a change," Soave added.

The mother of Keegan Gregory was also at the news conference. Meghan Gregory's son was shot, but survived and said he has a long road to recovering mentally from the tragedy.

"He doesn't function like every other 16-year-old boy, and we want to eventually see some heeling start to happen with him so that's what keeps pushing us forward to get this change to happen so this doesn't happen to anyone else," Keegan added.

The attorney representing these families and hoping to make a major legal change is Ven Johnson. Johnson said he believes, based on prior interpretation of the law, government immunity is unconstitutional and he believes a higher court will make the right decision.

"We believe ultimately the court system will get it right and justice will prevail," Johnson said.

The families' civil case is now headed to a Michigan Appeals court, according to Johnson and his team, which includes Chris Desmond and Ken Khahra.

Meanwhile the families said they understand they are in for a long legal battle and they are willing to take this all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court is that's what it takes.

"I'm not going away, we're not going away," said Buck Myre.