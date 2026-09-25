English Gardens theft suspect runs over Eastpointe officer during chase

A man ran over and injured an Eastpointe police officer with a truck loaded with items from English Gardens in a pursuit that traveled from Eastpointe into the city of Detroit, police say.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the English Gardens at 22501 Kelly Road in Eastpointe after a report of a suspicious male "prowling around" and a landscaping truck with a trailer parked across the street, according to police.

The officers arrived to see the truck leaving with a plateless trailer loaded with English Garden items, conducted a traffic stop and told the 38-year-old driver to exit his truck, stating that he was under arrest, police say.

According to police, the suspect started his vehicle and accelerated while one of the officers was at the driver's door, striking the officer and running over his legs with the trailer.

Officers continued the pursuit into the City of Detroit with assistance from neighboring authorities. The trailer was damaged, the roadway was littered with landscaping tools and at least one police car was damaged, police say.

The suspect attempted to strike several police vehicles during the pursuit before fleeing on foot and getting arrested a short time later, according to police.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and lodged at the Macomb County Jail, and the injured officer is currently receiving medical care, police say.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will review and authorize charges on Friday, according to police.