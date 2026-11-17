The Energy Department has again extended an order forcing an aging Michigan coal-fired power plant to stay open past its scheduled retirement date, defying a court order that set aside the agency's previous actions as unlawful.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued an emergency order late Friday extending the continued operation of the 64-year-old J.H. Campbell Generating Plant near Grand Rapids, saying the plant is needed to prevent blackouts and preserve customers' access to reliable, secure electricity.

The Energy Department said it disagrees with the September decision by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and has petitioned for a rehearing in front of the entire court.

The emergency order is among a series of actions by President Trump and his administration to boost the struggling U.S. coal industry, including a plan announced in June to spend nearly $700 million to support coal-fired power plants and coal exports.

The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, has repealed rules that limit planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from power plants fueled by coal and natural gas. The agency under Administrator Lee Zeldin is also moving to prevent future administrations from regulating climate pollution from power plants.

Environmental groups slammed the latest emergency order on coal — the seventh such declaration for the Campbell plant since May 2025 — and said there is no evidence that the Michigan plant has ever been needed to avoid a grid emergency or prevented power outages. The extension order costs families in the Midwest more than $600,000 per day to keep the old, polluting plant online, they said.

"At a time when prices are soaring, and Americans are struggling to make ends meet, the Trump administration's decision to issue yet another illegal and expensive extension is punishing," said the Sierra Club's Jessi Eidbo.

According to a Burning Money tracker compiled by the group, the administration's orders extending the lives of fossil fuel plants in six states have cost ratepayers more than $600 million, with over half of that total stemming from the Campbell plant in Michigan.

"Instead of saving families' money and letting the plant retire as planned, the Trump administration keeps putting its thumb on the scale for costly coal," said Ted Kelly, director of U.S. clean energy at Environmental Defense Fund, another environmental group.

Wright and other officials have said the Campbell plant and others are needed to ensure reliable electricity, and he used emergency powers to keep them operating. Environmental groups and multiple states — including Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota — went to court to try to overturn orders keeping the plants online.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with the states and the groups, saying there was no real emergency under the law. A decision is pending on whether the full Appeals Court will hear the case, which could end up at the Supreme Court.