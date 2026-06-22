Whitmer names Amy Epkey as Michigan health acting director as Elizabeth Hertel steps down

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named a new acting director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ahead of current Director Elizabeth Hertel's departure.

Whitmer named Amy Epkey to lead MDHHS effective July 1. Epkey currently serves as the senior deputy director of the department's Financial Operations Administration, overseeing the annual budget, contracts, grants, the audit and information technology financial services.

"Amy Epkey brings decades of experience in state government and a proven record of leadership, and I am confident she will continue the important work of the Department of Health and Human Services," Whitmer said in a statement.

Amy Epkey State of Michigan

Hertel, whose last day will be on June 30, was named MDHHS director in 2021. Hertel succeeded former Director Robert Gordon, who resigned and received a $155,000 separation deal. Prior to becoming director, she served as the senior chief deputy director for administration.

Hertel's next role is unknown. Her husband, Curtis Hertel Jr., serves as chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Whitmer said that under Hertel, the department "helped Michigan navigate unprecedented challenges, expanded access to health care, strengthened behavioral health services, and improved outcomes for families across our state."

"I am grateful for her partnership and wish her continued success in her next chapter," the governor said.

Epkey held multiple positions in the state. She served as senior deputy director for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, as well as policy advisor for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.