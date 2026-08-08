Electric motorcycle rider, 12, seriously injured in Rochester Hills crash, sheriff's office says

A 12-year-old child is injured after the electric motorcycle they were operating collided with a parked pickup truck in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Thursday evening.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash in the area of Dorfield and Briston drives around 8:24 p.m.

According to investigators, the child struck a 2010 Ram 1500 that was legally parked. People who called 911 said the 12-year-old was unconscious after the incident. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The child was wearing a helmet that was not designed for motorcycle use at the time of the collision, investigators said. The sheriff's office added that the electric vehicle was not registered or insured.

"Parents need to understand exactly what they are purchasing for their children, and riders need to know and follow the law," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement. "That includes understanding where these vehicles can legally be operated, what licensing and registration requirements apply, and using safety equipment specifically designed for the type of vehicle being ridden."

According to the sheriff's office, some electric motorcycles may be considered motorcycles under Michigan law and "can be subject to licensing, registration, insurance and equipment requirements."

As of Saturday afternoon, law enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.