Eaton County road worker killed, 2 others injured, at worksite crash near Lansing, troopers say

An Eaton County Road Commission construction worker who was killed on Tuesday in the Lansing area was on his last day at that job before moving to Northern Michigan, county crews said.

The chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Lansing Road near Nixon Road in Eaton County's Benton Township, the Michigan State Police said.

In addition to the crewman who was killed as a result of the impact, two people who were in one of the vehicles involved were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

State police said the Eaton County Road Commission had temporarily closed Lansing Road to northbound traffic while crews were handling road work, troopers said. Flag workers were directing traffic and three road commission trucks were parked nearby.

A 33-year-old man from Charlotte, who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, had stopped on Lansing Road at the direction of a flag worker.

Troopers said a Kenworth sanitation truck, driven by a 42-year-old man from Owosso, approached the scene but was unable to stop. The sanitation truck pushed the stopped Silverado into the road, then into the road commission trucks that were on the shoulder. The Eaton County Road Commission employee who was directing traffic there tried to avoid the oncoming vehicles but was struck by both the pickup and the sanitation truck.

The road worker was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The man's name has not been provided by authorities, but the Easton County Road Commission said he would be deeply missed.

"He was more than an employee; he was part of the ECRC family, a valued member of our road crew, and a friend to many. His dedication to his coworkers and the community will not be forgotten," the road commission said in its statement.

"Yesterday was supposed to be his last day with ECRC. He was preparing to begin a new chapter up north, and, in doing so, finally live out his dream of calling Northern Michigan his home. He was excited for what was ahead and looking forward to continuing his career. Instead, his life was tragically cut short while doing the work he knew and was proud to do."

Police said the pickup driver and his passenger, a 40-year-old man from Charlotte, were taken to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for treatment of their injuries.

The sanitation truck driver and his passenger, a 24-year-old man from Mason, were not injured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation, and the county road commission offices will remain closed until Monday.

"We urge every driver approaching a work zone to slow down, stay focused, and give workers the space they need to do their jobs safely. A few extra seconds of caution can save a life," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, of the Michigan State Police, First District Public Information Officer.