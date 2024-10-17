Michigan high school security guard charged for allegedly having sex with a student
(CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe High School security guard has been charged in connection with having a sexual encounter with a female student.
Darieon Craig Lamar Webster, 26, of Detroit, was arraigned on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which are 15-year felonies. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office alleges that Webster had sex with a female student at Eastpointe High School on Tuesday.
"This is a serious breach of trust and responsibility. When someone in a position of authority abuses that trust, it harms not only the victim but the entire community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.
Webster was issued a $150,000 bond. If he is released, he is required to wear a steel GPS tether and have no contact with minors or internet access.
Webster is due back in court on Oct. 30 for a probable cause hearing.