Eastern Michigan University hosting Women in Leadership panel on March 13

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University is kicking off a Women's History Month celebration with the Women in Leadership panel next week

The panel is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on March 13 at the EMU Student Center and will feature a group of women in education, politics, STEM, communication, nursing and nonprofit sectors.

"This event is important because it allows students to see that women can succeed in leadership roles and work to break the glass ceiling, especially in male-dominated fields," Deanna Kowaleski, program coordinator for EMU's Women's Resource Center, said in a press release. "Our leadership panel allows us to honor and celebrate the different panelists contributing to women making leadership strides daily to break the glass ceiling."

The panel includes:

Kiana Wenzell, co-executive director at Design Core Detroit

Jenita Moore, cheif of staff to Sen. Sarah Anthony

Doris Fields, EMU interim chief diversity officer

LaTasha Kaye Goodall, principal at University of Prep Science and Math Middle School

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown

Bia Hamed, director of EMU's K-12 STEM Outreach

Jennifer Avery, interim director of EMU's School of Nursing

Click here for more information on the event.