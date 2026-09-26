Kim's 2 TD passes, stout defense propel Eastern Michigan past Lindenwood 29-3
Noah Kim threw two touchdown passes and the Eastern Michigan defense smothered Lindenwood to help post a 29-3 win on Saturday.
Kim completed 23-of-38 passes for 257 yards, finding Benson Prosper for a 24-yard score to make it 13-0 in the first quarter and capping the scoring with a 19-yard toss to Harold Mack.
Prosper had 10 catches for 109 yards and Mack had six for 80.
The Eagles (2-3) scored on their first three drives. Rudy Kessinger, who missed his first extra point, kicked three field goals, including a career-long 51-yarder. Amareon Blue scored on a 2-yard run to open the scoring.
Lindenwood (1-3) had 191 total yards, just 55 through the air. Will Graham kicked a 44-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Up next
Lindenwood: The Lions are home against Southeast Missouri on Oct. 10.
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles play at UMass next Saturday.