Kessinger's 4 field goals, Kim's TD pass push Eastern Michigan over Akron 25-23

Rudy Kessinger made four field goals, including a 48-yarder with 1:50 remaining, and Noah Kim threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Eastern Michigan rallied past Akron 25-23 on Saturday.

The Eagles (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) trailed 17-13 in the third quarter before scoring 12 of the game's final 18 points.

Kessinger made field goals of 22, 23 and 33 yards before Kim connected with Harold Mack for a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Eastern Michigan a 22-17 lead.

Akron (1-5, 0-2) answered when Brayden Roggow connected with Marquese Williams for a 27-yard touchdown with 6:27 remaining. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Zips ahead 23-22.

Kessinger then capped an 11-play, 42-yard drive with the winning 48-yard field goal.

Kim completed 26 of 46 passes with one interception. Joshua Long caught nine passes for 114 yards for the Eagles, and Joey Mattord rushed for 73 yards.

Roggow threw three touchdown passes for Akron, including scores of 15 and 40 yards to Marcel Williams, who finished with five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Gant rushed for 117 yards.

Up next

Eastern Michigan: Hosts Toledo next Saturday.

Akron: At Miami (OH) next Saturday.