Eastern Market Brewing Co. launches non-alcoholic beer

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit-based brewery is kicking off Dry January with its "Get Sh¡t Done" campaign.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. has released two flavors, grapefruit sour and tangerine sour, which will hit shelves this week at Busch's, Total Wine, and independent retailers across Metro Detroit.

The 12-ounce cans, which will come in a four-pack, will also be available at the brewery's Eastern Market taproom as well as the Ferndale Project in Ferndale and Lincoln Tap in Royal Oak.

The brewery says it has been experimenting with draft versions of its non-alcoholic beer, but it is the first time it has been available in cans to take home.

"When we began contemplating the NA market and learned about ABV Technology's machine, my first reaction was that it sounded too good to be true. We could take any of our beers, run it through the machine, and not only get an NA version of the beer, but also a hard seltzer output," Dayne Bartcht, managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co., said in a press release. "So we loaded up a car with kegs, drove to Minnesota, and sure enough, it worked. It was the best NA beer I've tasted."

To find out more about Eastern Market's NA beer offerings, follow @easternmarketbrewing or check out its website here.