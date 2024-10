Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - All lanes on eastbound I-696 at M-5 in Oakland County re-opened Monday morning after a jackknifed semi-truck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday. Vehicles can re-enter eastbound I-696 from the eastbound M-5 ramp.

Eastbound I-696 at M-5 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning because of a jackknifed semi-truck. CBS Detroit

It is unclear what caused the semi-truck to crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.