Early morning crashes on M-14 snarl traffic in Plymouth area

Two crashes shut down traffic early Thursday on part of M-14 near Interstate 275, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

While Michigan State Police said on Thursday morning that no injuries were reported, commuters are urged to seek alternate routes.

The westbound lanes were closed after a crash happened at about 5:37 a.m. between Exit 20/Sheldon Road and I-275 just before the interchange near Plymouth in Wayne County. The westbound lanes remained closed at 7:03 a.m. Backups could be seen on the MDOT traffic cameras near Schoolcraft Road. The Michigan State Police said westbound traffic is diverted onto northbound I-276.

A helicopter view of traffic in the Plymouth area at about 6:10 a.m. in the aftermath of a crash on M-14 early morning of Nov. 12, 2026. CBS News Detroit

A second crash at about 6:13 a.m. shut down all eastbound lanes of M-14 at Sheldon Road. The eastbound lanes remained closed at 7:03 a.m. Backups could be seen on the MDOT traffic camera near Sheldon. MSP says traffic is diverted off at Sheldon Road.

MDOT crews and Wayne County Incident Reponders are in the area, police said.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports are available on the MI Drive site.