E-bike rider, 87, dead after being hit by vehicle in Grand Blanc Township, police say

An 87-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while riding an electric bike in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man and the driver of the vehicle were both traveling northbound on Spinning Wheel Drive near Wishing Well Drive around 1:25 p.m. According to Grand Blanc Township Chief of Police William Renye, the motorist was attempting to pass the man when he turned the e-bike in front of the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

"This serves as a reminder for summer here in Michigan that we must share the roadway. And that goes both ways, for not only vehicles sharing with bicyclists and pedestrians, but also for bicyclists and pedestrians to be aware of vehicle traffic as well," Renye said in a social media video.

Grand Blanc Township, located in Genesee County, is around 62 miles southwest of Detroit.