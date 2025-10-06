DTE offers safety tips after 2 utility crew impostors convicted in murder trial

Getting a knock on the door from a utility worker isn't new, with many residents often coming home to a note asking for a call back.

In the wake of the murder trials of two men who are accused of posing as DTE workers, claiming to fix a gas leak to gain access to the victim's home, longtime field crews say they are frustrated with how this has impacted their relationships with customers.

"We interact with customers all day long," said Bryan Valrance, General Manager of Gas Renewal, DTE. "We don't want our good name ruined by some people that are trying to impersonate us."

Video footage presented during the trial shows the men making multiple visits to the home, wearing gear and carrying paperwork to fool the homeowner into letting them in.

Valrance says the signs of a fake worker were clear to him, but he can understand how someone could be fooled.

"The safety vest that the gentleman that was forcing himself in was not DTE issued. Our safety vest, our shirts, everything, just like this. It's going to say DTE," said Valrance.

Valrance says learning how to correctly identify a real contractor can help fight the concerns and fears some residents have when answering their door.

"We hardly ever show up to your house without sending you a letter, calling you, sending you a text, sending you an email, communicating up front," said Valrance.

While crews may show up unexpectedly for emergency work, Valrance urges customers to verify by asking to see their badge and calling DTE's service line to make sure.

"Our employees will be very patient. We'll encourage you to do so; we want you to do so," said Valrance.

With renewed focus on the situation due to the trial, DTE encourages residents to stay vigilant.

"Be very curious and protect yourself. Keep the door shut. Don't let anyone force their way in," said Valrance.