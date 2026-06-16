Driver sought after two teens involved in hit-and-run in St. Clair Shores

A mother in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, is speaking out after her 14-year-old son and his friend, also 14, were hurt in a hit-and-run Monday evening while riding their e-bikes.

"It's a call no parent wants to get," said Kayla Asher.

Asher says the incident happened on Monday night, just before 6 p.m. in the area of Greater Mack Avenue and Recreation Street. She tells CBS News Detroit that her son Jayden and his friend David were riding their e-bikes when a dark-colored SUV ran a stop sign, hit them and sped off.

"Instant panic. I don't understand how any logical person that even has their driver's license can leave a scene after hitting two children and not stopping to see if they're ok," Asher said.

Each victim was taken to the hospital with injuries but has since been released.

CBS Detroit

"Both have abrasions, bruises, hematomas, and Jayden has a possible LCL tear in his left knee," said Asher.

Asher tells CBS News Detroit that the crash has caused both physical and psychological trauma for these teens.

"Very scared. Tried to avoid it," said Jayden Brasfield.

"I was scared because, like, normally cars would stop, so I thought it would stop," David Fluary said.

Police were seen canvassing the area on Tuesday, talking to neighbors.

CBS Detroit

Asher is now calling for justice and asking the community to review security camera footage so the person behind this hit-and-run is held accountable.

"I am just asking whoever did this, please come forward. No parents and no children should ever have to experience this emotional, traumatic event," Asher said.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a black Kia. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5318.