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Driver, passenger extricated from vehicle after crashing into Detroit funeral home

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Fire crews extricated two people from a vehicle after they crashed into a Detroit funeral home early Friday morning, officials said. 

The Detroit Fire Department responded to the Andrews & Hardy Funeral Home at 13841 Gratiot Avenue around 6:24 a.m. Friday for a report of a car crashing into a building with people trapped inside the vehicle. 

Firefighters extricated a man and a woman from the vehicle. 

Fire officials say the two occupants of the vehicle were alert and conscious when they were taken to a local hospital. 

Authorities have not said what caused the crash. 

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