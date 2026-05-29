Driver, passenger extricated from vehicle after crashing into Detroit funeral home

Fire crews extricated two people from a vehicle after they crashed into a Detroit funeral home early Friday morning, officials said.

The Detroit Fire Department responded to the Andrews & Hardy Funeral Home at 13841 Gratiot Avenue around 6:24 a.m. Friday for a report of a car crashing into a building with people trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated a man and a woman from the vehicle.

Fire officials say the two occupants of the vehicle were alert and conscious when they were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.