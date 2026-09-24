Driver faces manslaughter charge in crash that killed Michigan high school graduate

A driver who was accused of causing a crash that killed a 2026 high school graduate in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has been charged.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Chace Richard Culhan, 18, of Flushing, was charged with one count of manslaughter with a motor vehicle and one count of reckless driving causing death. Culhane faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Court records show Culhane was arraigned on Thursday and received a $100,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 2, 2026, Culhane was driving a BMW with other friends, including the victim, 18-year-old Caleb Metcalf, of Flushing. Prosecutors say the group was leaving a graduation party when Culhane lost control and struck a house.

Metcalf was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. The crash also caused significant damage to the home, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that prior to the crash, Culhane was allegedly driving over 75 mph in a 25 mph zone while other people in the car were hanging out of the window. They say Culhane drove between a parked car and a slow-moving car when he lost control.

Culhane is due back in court on Oct. 8, according to court records.