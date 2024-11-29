Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed after their vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver early Friday morning on the Lodge Freeway.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. near Grand River Avenue.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, Michigan State Police said in a post on X. MSP says the Jeep that was going the wrong way crashed into an SUV, causing the SUV to become engulfed in flames.

MSP says troopers attempted to get to the SUV but were unsuccessful. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is unknown.

The driver of the Jeep, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

"The crash reconstructionist is on scene investigating the crash. We are attempting to determine where the wrong way driver entered the roadway and where she was coming from," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw.