Second driver dead in wrong-way crash on Detroit's Lodge Freeway, police say

Driver killed in wrong-way crash in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The 27-year-old woman who allegedly struck another vehicle head-on in a wrong-way crash on Lodge Freeway Friday morning has died.

The Michigan State Police say the woman died Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Grand River Avenue.

Authorities say the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a wrong-way motorist driving a Jeep northbound in the southbound lanes, followed by reports of a crash.

Police say troopers found the Jeep had collided head-on with an SUV, with the SUV catching on fire.

Troopers were unsuccessful in trying to get into the SUV. The driver, a 34-year-old Detroit man, died at the scene.

The woman driving the Jeep was brought to the hospital.

Investigators are working to find where the woman entered the roadway and where she was coming from.

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 29, 2024.