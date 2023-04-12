Downtown Street Eats kicks off in Cadillac Square

(CBS DETROIT) - A local favorite is returning to Detroit.

Downtown Street Eats kicked off this week, featuring a daily rotation of food trucks in Cadillac Square.

"We want it to be a destination where you can come and try a variety of different foods," said Jennyfer Crawford, the event's curator.

That's why food trucks are lining Cadillac Square for the 11th season of Downtown Street Eats.

"When people are coming down supporting these businesses who are bringing business to Detroit you're supporting the community, you're supporting Detroit," Crawford said. "So, it's just another way to support small businesses because food trucks are small business owners too."

Downtown Street Eats is Michigan's largest weekly food truck experience, feeding about 2,500 customers daily. Eighty trucks participate in the event. Los dos Amigos has participated been participating for 10 seasons.

"Without the people here responding the way that they have, I don't think we'd be nearly as statewide as we've been able to become," Miguel Guardado said.

Guardado's dad started the business back in 2003 in southwest Detroit. Since then, they've continued to expand and become more and more popular.

"I think when you care about the product you put out, people taste that," Guardado said. "[Cadillac Square] is bustling. Let the summer come, let it be a nice day where the sun's out. You thought the line right here was something, that's nothing to what it can become."

The food trucks will pack the square Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the fall.