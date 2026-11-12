4 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after fire at Detroit apartment building

Four people, including two children, were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation in the aftermath of an apartment fire Thursday morning in downtown Detroit, with others treated at the scene.

First responders work the scene of an apartment fire in downtown Detroit on the morning of Nov. 12, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The fire was at the Pallister Plaisance Apartments, a 12-story building at 888 Pallister Street, just east of the M-10/Lodge Freeway. Tenants told CBS News Detroit that they believe the fire started on the eighth floor.

Detroit Fire and Rescue crews were called to the area at about 8:11 a.m., with second alarm at 8:23 a.m.

A fire department spokesperson said the four who were taken to the hospital were not believed to have life-threatening injuries. There were two children and their mother, along with a man rescued by the fire department from the ninth floor.

"They did a good job. They were fast, efficient," another apartment building reresident sidents said about the response. He had just moved in a few days ago. "I really hope everybody's okay."

Smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors of the Pallister Plaisance Apartments in downtown Detroit on the morning of Nov. 12, 2026. Citizen.com

Emergency crews are expected to remain on scene for a couple of hours.