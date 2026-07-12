Man, 54, killed in homicide at Monroe County marina; investigation underway

A 54-year-old man is dead after a homicide at the Downriver Marina in South Rockwood, Michigan, on Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 caller at 7:17 a.m. reported that a male, later identified as the man, had been shot. The law enforcement agency said it was also reported that the suspects in the incident left the marina, located on the 11200 block of U.S Turnpike Road, in a vehicle and were last seen traveling westbound on South Huron River Drive.

Emergency personnel who responded to the scene administered medical aid to the man, who the sheriff's office said was a resident of the marina. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the agency's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7738. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.