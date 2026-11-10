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Woman dead, man injured following shooting on Detroit's east side

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a man was hurt in a double shooting Tuesday on Detroit's east side.

Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Outer Drive, where they located a woman in her 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 40s suffered one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP, the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Detroit Rewards TV.

This story is developing.

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