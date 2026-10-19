Double-lane closure continues into Tuesday morning along I-75 in Monroe County

A double-lane closure that went into effect over the weekend will continue until Tuesday morning along northbound I-75 in Monroe County, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

This concrete patching lane restriction reduces northbound traffic to a single lane in the affected area.

The right two lanes of northbound I-75 were closed Friday night and will reopen on Tuesday morning in the area of East Dubar Road to North Dixie Highway, MDOT said. This is an area about three miles long from just south of, to just north of, the City of Monroe.

MDOT is rebuilding I-75 in the area from Exit 11/LaPlaisance Road in Monroe Township to Exit 15/North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township, and the closure is part of that project.

"The anticipated increase in in-town traffic is expected to impact both morning and afternoon bus routes on Monday and morning bus routes on Tuesday," Monroe Public Schools says.

MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.