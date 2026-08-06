Grandmother, granddaughter killed in crash along M-50 in Monroe County, deputies say

A 10-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed part of M-50 for nearly four hours on Wednesday in Monroe County, Michigan.

Four additional people from a separate vehicle were seriously injured in the crash, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. They were all taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, where they were listed in serious condition.

The crash happened at about 7:12 p.m. Wednesday on South Custer Road (M-50) west of Plum Grove Drive in Raisinville Township. This area is between Strasburg and Raisinville Roads, west of the Monroe County Fairgrounds, where the Monroe County Fair is taking place this week.

Deputies said that Amy M. Beason, 56, of Monroe, was driving a red 2025 Honda HR-V westbound on South Custer Road, with a 10-year-old girl as a front-seat passenger. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough later identified the child as Beason's granddaughter, and said the girl attended Ida Public Schools.

The school district released the following statement on Thursday:

Ida Public Schools is working to provide support and assistance to our school community in the midst of the tragic loss of one of our students. During this time of grief, we ask for privacy for all those involved. As this is under active investigation, the district refers all questions to the Monroe County Sheriff's office.

Beason came to a stop to turn into a driveway on the south side of the road when the Honda was struck in the rear by a westbound, white 2010 Ford F-150 pickup.

The pickup driver was Dustin A. Prajzner, 38, of Dundee, deputies said.

After that initial crash, the force of the impact shoved the Honda left of center, where it crashed head-on with a blue 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard J. Palmer, 61, of Montgomery, Texas.

The passengers in the Silverado were Lisa R. Palmer, 59, in the front passenger seat; with Emma N. Palmer, 18, and Samantha G. Palmer, 23, in the rear seats.

The Honda spun around, stopping facing southeast in a driveway along the south side of the road. The Silverado also spun around, stopping facing southwest on the eastbound shoulder of South Custer Road. The F-150 stopped on the westbound shoulder of the road, facing westbound.

Deputies said both Beason and her 10-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of their injuries.



The Palmers all had serious injuries and were taken to ProMedica Toledo.



Prajzner was not injured and was released from the scene.

First responder agencies and teams assisting on the call included Ida Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division, Michigan Department of Transportation, Monroe Community Mental Health Authority, Children's Protective Services and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit and Chaplain Program.

M-50 in that area was closed to all traffic in the aftermath of the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports. The lanes in both directions reopened about 11 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation, and the sheriff's office asks that anyone with information contact the Traffic Services Division at 734-240-7725 or CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.