Donald Trump to speak at Detroit Economic Club meeting next week

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump will speak at next week's Detroit Economic Club meeting, the club announced Wednesday.

Trump will speak to Detroit-area business leaders and their guests at the MotorCity Casino Hotel's Sound Board theater on Thursday, Oct. 10. The DEC's event begins at 11:45 a.m. with a strolling lunch. The program with Trump will start at 1 p.m.

John Rakolta, Jr., chairman of Detroit-based construction company Walbridge, will serve as the DEC's presiding officer over the meeting, according to a release.

Last Friday, Trump visited FALK Production in Walker before hosting a town hall at Macomb Community College in Warren.

On Thursday, Trump will make his 11th visit to Michigan during this election cycle when he speaks at a campaign event at Saginaw Valley State University.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, spoke at Visioneering in Auburn Hills Wednesday afternoon.

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Flint on Friday, according to a campaign event page. It's the Democratic nominee's first Michigan visit since appearing at a virtual town hall hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Farmington Hills last month.