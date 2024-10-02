Watch CBS News
Donald Trump to speak at Detroit Economic Club meeting next week

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump will speak at next week's Detroit Economic Club meeting, the club announced Wednesday.

Trump will speak to Detroit-area business leaders and their guests at the MotorCity Casino Hotel's Sound Board theater on Thursday, Oct. 10. The DEC's event begins at 11:45 a.m. with a strolling lunch. The program with Trump will start at 1 p.m. 

John Rakolta, Jr., chairman of Detroit-based construction company Walbridge, will serve as the DEC's presiding officer over the meeting, according to a release. 

Last Friday, Trump visited FALK Production in Walker before hosting a town hall at Macomb Community College in Warren. 

On Thursday, Trump will make his 11th visit to Michigan during this election cycle when he speaks at a campaign event at Saginaw Valley State University

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, spoke at Visioneering in Auburn Hills Wednesday afternoon. 

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Flint on Friday, according to a campaign event page. It's the Democratic nominee's first Michigan visit since appearing at a virtual town hall hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Farmington Hills last month. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

