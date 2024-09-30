Trump to make another campaign stop in Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan for a rally this week.

According to Trump's campaign, he will be in Saginaw at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Officials say the former president will deliver remarks at the Ryder Center for Health and Physical Education at Saginaw Valley State University.

Trump recently spoke at FALK Production in Walker, Michigan, last week and traveled to Macomb Community College where he hosted a town hall. His running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, visited Michigan last week ahead of the vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, held a campaign event hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Metro Detroit earlier this month.

On Monday, a man was charged after he allegedly claimed he had C4 explosives in his car and sped through a security checkpoint at Trump's rally in Walker.

Steven William Nauta has been charged with making a false threat of terrorism, possession of bombs with unlawful intent, fleeing a police officer and resisting or obstructing a police officer, according to the Walker Police Department. He has pleaded not guilty to each count, according to a court official.

Nauta's plea of not guilty comes on the same day that Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly sat outside of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a rifle while Trump was golfing, pleaded not guilty to charges against him, including attempting to assassinate a political candidate.