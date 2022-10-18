Domestic Violence Awareness Month: All Things Women, a safe place for survivors

(CBS DETROIT) - Intimate partner violence happens to nearly three in 10 women.

That's according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Mena Davis is the executive director of All Things Women, a Detroit shelter that houses women is need of refuge.

"This problem is so much bigger than what the community sees," Davis said.

"These are not just you know women who are at home who may be low-income. I have women who are doctors and lawyers who call and say, listen, you know my daughter is in a situation."

Davis says the organization receives up to 12 calls daily from women looking for a safe place to stay.

"You know I answered the door recently, a lady had a big ole black eye," Davis said.

"You know and then she had these children with her and she lives right here in the neighborhood and somebody just told her that we were here."

Throughout the building you'll find posted words of encouragement to motivate survivors through their healing process.

The organization provides housing, food, clothes and social services to women escaping homelessness and violent relationships.

One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the organization is helping her get back on her feet after fleeing from an abusive partner.

"Well, me and my son we was living in my car and I was like at my lowest," the survivor explained.

"Honestly, like, when I first came here, even Mena can tell you when I first came here, like I was just… ' I don't know what to do, I don't know what's going on,' but you get your own room. You get your own privacy. You get to leave when you want to leave but you got to get back at a certain time. But you get your freedom. But its still like you got that safeness. Like, you always got a place to lay your head."

All Things Women is operated by domestic violence survivors.

Davis says the mission is to let women know there is life after abuse.

"Ultimately, we just want women to know you're not alone," Davis said.

"You have some place to go. Don't stay there if you're not safe."

For more information on services provided by All Things Women, call 313-733-6265.