Wayne County unveils new program for survivors of domestic and sexual violence

Survivors of domestic and sexual violence who later become involved in the criminal justice system may soon have a new path forward in Wayne County.

On Tuesday, Kym Worthy announced the launch of Survivors FIRST, a new diversion program designed to connect eligible survivors of gender-based violence with trauma-informed services rather than immediately moving forward with prosecution.

FIRST stands for Facilitating Interventions and Resources for Survivors of Trauma.

The program is a partnership between the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and First Step, a nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"This is a survivor-centered diversion program that we're announcing today that's designed to assist individuals charged with crimes, who have a history of gender-based violence victimization," Worthy said.

According to Worthy, Wayne County receives roughly 10,000 domestic violence cases each year from law enforcement agencies across the county.

She said research shows a significant number of women who end up incarcerated have previously experienced abuse.

"Research and this is important, has consistently found that 75 to 90% of incarcerated women are themselves survivors of abuse," Worthy said. "Often, the abuse suffered by the survivors is a direct contributing factor to the subsequent involvement in the criminal justice system."

The program is intended for people who have experienced gender-based violence, have no prior felony record, and are currently facing misdemeanor or qualifying felony charges prosecuted by Wayne County.

Eligible participants will have their cases put on hold for 180 days while they work with First Step and participate in services tailored to their individual needs.

Those services may include counseling, housing assistance, safety planning, employment support, legal aid and other resources.

Worthy said the goal is to address the impact of past trauma and help prevent survivors from becoming further involved in the criminal justice system.

"These are not traditional defendants, because they've been previously recognized as victims of our system," Worthy said. "This program is designed to help break this cycle and support these survivors in every way by connecting them with trauma and trauma-informed resources."

The Survivors FIRST program will begin accepting applications on Nov. 2, 2026. In the coming weeks, prosecutors plan to educate defense attorneys and judges about how the program will operate.