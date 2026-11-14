Lake Orion man charged in 2025 domestic assault accused of harassing same victim after incident

A Lake Orion, Michigan, man charged in a December 2025 domestic assault of his ex-girlfriend is accused of continuing to "harass and intimidate" her after the incident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

According to online court records, Jess Anthony Vettraino, 44, is charged with one count each of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and attempted first-degree home invasion in connection with the 2025 assault. The sheriff's office said he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend outside her home and that the incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Vettraino was released from the Oakland County Jail on March 20 after posting bond and being placed on electronic monitoring, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement officials said the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office contacted the sheriff's office on Friday regarding allegations that Vettraino had continued to harass and intimidate the victim. Investigators said "numerous letters and other communications" had allegedly been delivered to her home despite an active personal protection order restricting contact, including an electronic device that contained "disturbing messages."

According to the sheriff's office, the victim reported she was fearful for her safety due to the nature and frequency of the communications.

Vettraino was arrested at his Lake Orion home after prosecutors authorized a felony warrant charging him with aggravated stalking, the sheriff's office said.

"This is an extremely troubling case involving a victim who has already endured a horrific act of violence and now faces renewed fear and intimidation," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement Saturday.

Vettraino was arraigned Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A judge set his bond at $250,000 cash or surety.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.