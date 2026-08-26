West Michigan cider mill pays tribute to Dolly Parton with corn maze

Tributes have popped up across the nation to honor country music legend Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday after being diagnosed with cancer.

But one celebration of her life and talents was planned before she died - and Parton knew it was in the works.

Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery in Grand Rapids will open its corn maze season on Sept. 1 with a Dolly Parton theme. The design features a woman's face with a big hairdo similar to Parton's trademark hairstyle, along with a guitar and music notes representing her songwriting career, and a butterfly in keeping with her signature logo.

Robinette's said they were one of 20 farms across North America that were selected for the Dolly Parton maze design.

Before she died, Parton recorded a promotional video for the maze project that said, "Come on out to one of my favorite farms for a little fun, laughter, and a real good reason to get lost!"

Dolly Parton-themed corn maze at Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery

"Our corn maze, created in celebration of Dolly and her incredible legacy, now carries an even deeper significance," the orchard said on its social media after Parton's death was announced.

The project is in cooperation with Parton's Imagination Library, her signature literacy project that gifts books to children in partnering communities up until they turn age 5. Earlier this summer, the orchard said that a portion of each corn maze ticket sold at Robinette's this season will support the Imagination Library of West Michigan.

The corn maze is open seven days a week through the end of October and is closed on Labor Day weekend.

Robinette's has been open since 1911.