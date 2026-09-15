Support dog helping students at Dearborn Heights elementary school

A new four-legged team member is already making an impact on students at Polk Elementary School in Dearborn Heights.

Lily, a facility dog placed through Priority Health's Priority Pups program, spends her days visiting classrooms, listening to students read and providing comfort to children who may be struggling with anxiety or other challenges.

For first-grade teacher and Lily's host and handler, Victoria Gargasoulas, the dog's impact became clear almost immediately.

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"Last year, I had a student that just did not want to come to school, did not want to come to school, was pulling at Mom's leg, did not want to leave Mom during arrival," Gargasoulas said. "And as soon as he knew that Lily was at school, he'd let go of Mom and run into school."

Gargasoulas said students are drawn to Lily's calming presence throughout the school day.

"Kids want to be here when Lily's here," she said. "They want to give her a pet. They want to rub her belly. They want to lay with her. They want to read with her."

The facility dog is also helping students become more comfortable with reading.

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"Lily doesn't judge," Gargasoulas said. "Even my lowest readers want to get their book bin, and they want to sit with her and read with her."

For fifth-grader Grayson Adams, Lily has been a source of comfort during difficult moments at school.

"I got really mad, and they got me to a quiet room," Adams said. "Lily was there. She helped me out a lot."

Priority Health launched the Priority Pups program after research found many Michigan parents were concerned about their children's mental well-being. The organization partners with Canines for Change to place highly trained facility dogs in schools to support students and help create a positive learning environment.

"When a child is having a rough day, and maybe they're anxious, just going into a quiet room and spending some time with one of the facility dogs can really just calm them down," said Jill Nelson, a community relations specialist with Priority Health.

Lily is one of 13 Priority Pups currently serving schools across Michigan. According to Priority Health, the program has helped generate more than 28,000 positive interactions with students statewide.

At Polk Elementary, school leaders say Lily has quickly become much more than a school dog. For many students, she's a trusted companion, a listening ear and another reason to look forward to coming to school each day.