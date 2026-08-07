Dodge revives Super Bee for 2026 Roadkill Nights in Metro Detroit

Dodge unveiled the return of the Super Bee on Thursday during a media preview for Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Thousands of automotive enthusiasts were expected to gather for a day of drag racing, drifting and high-performance demonstrations.

The reimagined Super Bee marks the latest chapter for one of Dodge's most recognizable muscle car nameplates. Company officials say the new model delivers 600 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, making it the most powerful factory-produced Super Bee to date.

Dodge executives said the redesign blends the brand's performance heritage with modern engineering while preserving signature styling cues that have defined the Super Bee for decades.

The Super Bee nameplate first debuted in 1968 on the Dodge Coronet before moving to the Dodge Charger platform in 1971.

The new model continues that lineage on the current Charger platform while incorporating updated styling elements, including a redesigned Super Bee emblem and modern performance features.

Customization also played a prominent role during the event. Kevin Hellman, Dodge's senior vice president of product, highlighted the company's expanding lineup of personalization options and pointed to the Dodge Durango — which is built in Detroit — as a vehicle that continues to resonate with performance enthusiasts.

Roadkill Nights returns on Saturday to M1 Concourse with drag racing, drifting exhibitions, ride-along experiences and manufacturer displays.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to see the new Super Bee up close before it arrives at Dodge dealerships.

Dodge has not yet announced a specific dealership arrival date for the Super Bee.