Detroit Zoo welcomes 9-year-old lion "Kalu"

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is now home to 9-year-old lion Kalu.

Zoo officials announced its newest member on Friday a month after 4-year-old Binti was moved to the Sacramento Zoo.

Kalu arrived at the Detroit Zoo in November, coming over from the Tulsa Zoo, where he lived since 2018.

"One Pride is everywhere, and the pride at the Detroit Zoo is growing too," the zoo said in a post. "He's ready to lead the pride at the Zoo, much like the Detroit Lions lead the charge on the field."

The 475-pound lion joins lionesses Asha and Amirah, who have been at the zoo since 2019.

🦁🏈#OnePride is everywhere, and the pride at the Detroit Zoo is growing too! Help us welcome Kalu, the newest lion to... Posted by Detroit Zoo on Friday, December 20, 2024