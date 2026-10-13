3 counties to vote on Detroit Zoo millage renewal in November election

Southeast Michigan voters have several proposals and millages to consider this November, including one that will impact the future of the Detroit Zoo.

The Detroit Zoo is in Royal Oak, but voters in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties will see a millage renewal on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The millage was first approved in 2008 and renewed in 2016.

"The zoo millage supports the operations here at the Detroit Zoo and the Belle Isle Nature Center," said Hayley Murphy, CEO and executive director of the Detroit Zoo.

It accounts for one-third of the zoo's operating costs.

"We have over 2,000 animals from over 200 species, many of them endangered. So, it's also critical for our conservation work," Murphy said.

Every year, more than 1.3 million people visit the Detroit Zoo.

"My family comes to the zoo quite often. They have memberships," said Ann Southern, a Macomb County resident.

"I have three kids in school, so between the three of them, it feels like we're here about once a year," said Kim Anstett, a frequent visitor to the Detroit Zoo.

Zoo officials say the institution contributes about $190 million in economic impact to Southeast Michigan.

"We have visitors from every county in the state of Michigan and every state in the nation every year. So that's money for hotels. It's money for people going out to eat before and after to the theater," Murphy said.

It provides educational opportunities to kids of all ages.

"I would vote yes. I think the zoo is important. I think it's good for the kids. My grandkids love the zoo," Southern said.

"I just love the variety of animals. It's so cool to see them in as close to their natural habitat as that you can do here in Michigan," Anstett said.

Homeowners may be wondering if renewing the Detroit Zoo millage will increase their property taxes.

The answer is no.

"It's a really low-cost renewal. There's nothing new. Your tax base won't change because of this. For your average home that's valued at about $200,000, it's $10 a year," Murphy said.

If approved, the millage renewal will provide funding for the next ten years.

"We're going to be 100 years old in two years, one of the biggest zoos in the nation, and so it's really important that we continue into the future," Murphy said.