Detroit Zoo gray wolf euthanized at 16 years old

A gray wolf that has called the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak home for over a decade died on Thursday at 16 years old after a long journey with arthritis.

The zoo described Kaska as a wolf who brought quiet magic.

"The kind of gray wolf who could steal your heart with a single glance through the window," the Detroit Zoo said in a Facebook post.

Kaska, Detroit Zoo's gray wolf Detroit Zoo

According to the zoo, the wolf was compassionately euthanized after a noticeable decline in his mobility, appetite and overall comfort in recent days, combined with his longstanding arthritis.

Kaska came to Detroit in 2015 after being born in 2010 at Zoo Sauvage de Saint-Félicien in Quebec and spending time at the Minnesota Zoo, according to the zoo.

The Facebook post described Kaska as naturally curious, a bit shy, and playful.

The post saw significant interaction from the community and Detroit Zoo-goers, who expressed their sadness at seeing Kaska go and shared fond memories of him.

According to the zoo, Kaska received specialized care to help him remain healthy, but arthritis and joint problems made mobility more difficult for him in later years. The veterinary team closely monitored his health and provided targeted treatment, the post said.

"Kaska will be deeply missed by his care team, the staff and volunteers who knew him, and the many guests who came to know and love him," the Detroit Zoo said.